Yella Beezy Songs To Be Used In Mo3 Murder-For-Hire Trial

Judge Chika Anyiam made a significant ruling in court on Monday ahead of Yella Beezy's murder-for-hire trial. Yella Beezy is accused of hiring Kewon White to murder rapper Mo3. Now, a couple of Yella Beezy's songs can be used as evidence of the alleged crime.

Yella Beezy and his legal team had been fighting to keep rap lyrics out of the courtroom. However, Judge Anyiam has ruled that Yella Beezy's songs "Keep It In The Streets" and "On Ya Head" can be used by the prosecution.

Furthermore, the Mo3 song "2 Nineteen" can also be presented as evidence. The song touches on the shooting of Mo3's associate, Roylee Pete.

According to XXL, songs aren't the only thing that can be used as evidence. Social media posts from Mo3 and Yella Beezy can be used. Furthermore, Beezy's VladTV interview from seven years ago can also be used.

Yella Beezy Gets Some Bad News

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Entertainer and rapper Yella Beezy sits courtside during the first half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kewon White, the man accused of killing Mo3, is set to go to trial on August 24. Yella Beezy's trial will take place soon after.

During the fight to keep rap lyrics out of the court, Beezy's legal team brought in Dr. Erik Nielson. The University of Richmond professor has expertise in the area of rap lyrics and their history of being used in court. It was here that he made an argument against them being permissible.

"People found rap lyrics to be far more literal than the exact same lyrics characterized as country," Dr. Nielson explained. "If they're saying, 'I did this or I did that' ... it can sound like a straight confession. It's a perfect way to send people to jail for something they did not do."