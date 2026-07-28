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Yella Beezy trial
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Yella Beezy Songs To Be Used In Mo3 Murder-For-Hire Trial
Yella Beezy and his legal team have been fighting to keep lyrics out of his upcoming trial, but as it turns out, the fight was lost.
By
Alexander Cole
July 28, 2026