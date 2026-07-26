Keyshia Cole Confirms Skrilla Romance Amid Fan Speculation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Keyshia Cole Skrilla Romance Speculation
R&B singer Keyshia Cole performs during the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paul Brown Stadium Friday, July 22, 2022. Cmf Friday15. Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Keyshia Cole and Skrilla have both been posting each other on social media lately, and the singer may have confirmed their romance for good.

Keyshia Cole has drawn a lot of fan speculation over her partners across the years. But many folks didn't expect rumors to concern such a new name in hip-hop, especially after her breakup last year with Hunxho. Now, new dating rumors concern the singer and Skrilla, and both have been adding fuel to the fire with various Instagram Story posts.

The Shade Room rounded up some of the most relevant snapshots on IG, which include Cole's post of him taking a mirror selfie with her behind him and her arms wrapped in front of his belly. "Yup," the simple caption reads. She also posted a picture of them at a club, which the rapper also documented on his Instagram account.

He also reportedly shared a picture of Keyshia covering her mouth with her hands on a boat, with a Sade song in the background for good measure. While none of the posts feature explicit statements from either celebrity confirming or explaining the nature of their relationship, it's easy for fans to read between the lines and come to these conclusions.

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How Old Are Keyshia Cole & Skrilla?

One aspect that folks are talking about a lot here is the age gap between these artists. Skrilla is 27, and Keyshia Cole is 44. This has also been a point of debate for Cole's previous partners as of late, as Hunxho is also 27. Regardless of what fans have to say about it, it's clearly not a problem for her either way.

We will see if this remains purely as just relationship gossip or if they go even more public with their romance by sharing more updates and footage together. It already surprised a lot of fans online, especially since the Z artist is partially responsible for the "6 7" meme that already wore out its welcome.

If Keyshia fans back in the day heard this would be her future (alleged) man, they wouldn't have believed you. But we'll see how this actually pans out. Elsewhere, both are focused on their careers. Skrilla has a lot to live up to given his virality, and is dropping new collaborations with more established names like NBA YoungBoy.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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