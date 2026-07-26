Keyshia Cole Confirms Skrilla Romance Amid Fan Speculation

Keyshia Cole has drawn a lot of fan speculation over her partners across the years. But many folks didn't expect rumors to concern such a new name in hip-hop, especially after her breakup last year with Hunxho. Now, new dating rumors concern the singer and Skrilla, and both have been adding fuel to the fire with various Instagram Story posts.

The Shade Room rounded up some of the most relevant snapshots on IG, which include Cole's post of him taking a mirror selfie with her behind him and her arms wrapped in front of his belly. "Yup," the simple caption reads. She also posted a picture of them at a club, which the rapper also documented on his Instagram account.

He also reportedly shared a picture of Keyshia covering her mouth with her hands on a boat, with a Sade song in the background for good measure. While none of the posts feature explicit statements from either celebrity confirming or explaining the nature of their relationship, it's easy for fans to read between the lines and come to these conclusions.

How Old Are Keyshia Cole & Skrilla?

One aspect that folks are talking about a lot here is the age gap between these artists. Skrilla is 27, and Keyshia Cole is 44. This has also been a point of debate for Cole's previous partners as of late, as Hunxho is also 27. Regardless of what fans have to say about it, it's clearly not a problem for her either way.

We will see if this remains purely as just relationship gossip or if they go even more public with their romance by sharing more updates and footage together. It already surprised a lot of fans online, especially since the Z artist is partially responsible for the "6 7" meme that already wore out its welcome.