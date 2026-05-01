Z - Album by Skrilla

Skrilla is an artist who has been making quite an impression as of late. Overall, the artist is known for his song "6-7." It is a song that became a viral meme, but the artist is so much more than that. With this project, he showcases that he has a very unique sound. It is filled with murderous lyrics and the flows to match. The production style matches this coldness quite nicely, and when you put it all together, you get an artist who is confident in his aesthetics. With his album, Z, Skrilla shows the scope of his audaciousness. With 23 tracks and features from NBA YoungBoy and Lil Yachty, this is a project worth checking out.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Z
- Black Jesus (Intro)
- N*gga
- DOA feat. Moskino
- Checkmate
- Bazin
- Roger Dat
- Blood Bath
- The Box feat. Leviano
- Favela
- Mr. Clean
- Rich Sinners feat. Lil Yachty
- Fiji feat. Akin
- Unc’s (Interlude)
- Prada feat. ffawty
- Religion
- Dark Shades feat. RecoHavoc
- Free 40 feat. Youngboy NeverBroke Again
- Kurt Angle
- glockboyz feat. Ola Runt
- Die 4 Me
- LANÇA
- Soul Snatchin
- Black Jesus (Outro)