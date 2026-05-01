Z - Album by Skrilla

Skrilla has become a sensation thanks to his viral hit, "6-7." and today, he is here with a full-length album, "Z."

Skrilla is an artist who has been making quite an impression as of late. Overall, the artist is known for his song "6-7." It is a song that became a viral meme, but the artist is so much more than that. With this project, he showcases that he has a very unique sound. It is filled with murderous lyrics and the flows to match. The production style matches this coldness quite nicely, and when you put it all together, you get an artist who is confident in his aesthetics. With his album, Z, Skrilla shows the scope of his audaciousness. With 23 tracks and features from NBA YoungBoy and Lil Yachty , this is a project worth checking out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!