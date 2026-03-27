Roger Dat - Song by Skrilla

Skrilla is an artist who came up thanks to the 6-7 meme, and he is certainly playing into that on his new single, "Roger Dat."

Skrilla is an artist who has certainly become a sensation over the past 365 days. A lot of this has to do with the 6-7 meme, which continues to make Gen Alpha die of laughter. Since that time, Skrilla has dropped numerous songs. In fact, on April 10th, he will be dropping off his new album, Z. But first, he is back with a new song, "Roger Dat," which actually references the 6-7 craze. Unfortunately, the song sounds like something we have heard before from Skrilla. The flows are starting to feel samey. Whether or not he switches it up on the album remains to be seen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!