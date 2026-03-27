Roger Dat - Song by Skrilla

Skrilla is an artist who has certainly become a sensation over the past 365 days. A lot of this has to do with the 6-7 meme, which continues to make Gen Alpha die of laughter. Since that time, Skrilla has dropped numerous songs. In fact, on April 10th, he will be dropping off his new album, Z. But first, he is back with a new song, "Roger Dat," which actually references the 6-7 craze. Unfortunately, the song sounds like something we have heard before from Skrilla. The flows are starting to feel samey. Whether or not he switches it up on the album remains to be seen.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Z
Quotable Lyrics from Roger Dat
I'm crashing out by end of day, we tagged the scout (Crashout Boyz)
Four deep inside a striker, 5%, 10, we in route I swear to 6, 7
8, 9, hit with 11 (11)
By the time ambulance pulled up to the scene, he was in heaven
On the reverend, I should invest inside a funeral homes