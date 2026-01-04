RYLO – Song by Skrilla

Skrilla is doubling down on his viral hit "Doot Doot (6 7)," as his new song and music video "RYLO" will remind you a lot of that dark atmosphere. Just add some strings and lasers to the dark piano chords and minimally aggressive percussion, and you have this new record. It shouts out fellow MC Rylo Rodriguez and engages in similar street descriptions, financial flexes, and vivid imagery. A prolonged instrumental before the final hook takes some of the momentum out, though. Still, if you like the Philly spitter, you'll probably like this song. If you don't, then this won't convince you otherwise. With Skrilla's profile rising and potentially reaching a fever pitch of overexposure, we'll see if he develops his sound into more areas or sticks to his preferred style. We might hear that on his next album he teased in this video's description: The Face Of Zombie Land.