RYLO – Song by Skrilla

Skrilla seemingly teased his next album "The Face Of Zombie Land" with this new music video shouting out fellow rapper Rylo Rodriguez.

Skrilla is doubling down on his viral hit "Doot Doot (6 7)," as his new song and music video "RYLO" will remind you a lot of that dark atmosphere. Just add some strings and lasers to the dark piano chords and minimally aggressive percussion, and you have this new record. It shouts out fellow MC Rylo Rodriguez and engages in similar street descriptions, financial flexes, and vivid imagery. A prolonged instrumental before the final hook takes some of the momentum out, though. Still, if you like the Philly spitter, you'll probably like this song. If you don't, then this won't convince you otherwise. With Skrilla's profile rising and potentially reaching a fever pitch of overexposure, we'll see if he develops his sound into more areas or sticks to his preferred style. We might hear that on his next album he teased in this video's description: The Face Of Zombie Land.

Release Date: January 4, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: The Face Of Zombie Land

Quotable Lyrics from RYLO

Crashing out with all my crashouts,
I just snorted a 30 milligram, hope I don't pass out,
Why the f**k these n***as keep on acting like thеy crashouts?
Riding around, four choppers, and I'm dolo-ing the fast route

