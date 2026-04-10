Free 40 - Song by Skrilla featuring NBA YoungBoy

Skrilla's rise to fame has been impressive to watch, and with a new album on the way, he has dropped off "Free 40" with NBA YoungBoy.

VVS charm on my arm, bitch, this a Rolliе just for the trenches ( For the trenches) You ain't tryna walk down with us, then you gon' probably just be a witness Free forty out the can, the judge just gave my dog a sentence (Forty-orty), goddamn (Uh, forty-orty) Out of town I got my pipe, play with your life and you might lose it

Skrilla is going to be dropping Z very soon, and this has led to a plethora of new singles. On Friday, Skrilla brought out his latest, "Free 40," with NBA YoungBoy. The artist has a very distinct sound, and he knows what kind of production he likes to rap over. With that being said, it is easy to imagine how this particular song sounds. From the cold as ice production to the murderous flows, Skrilla is bringing his A-game here. Meanwhile, YoungBoy offers up a spirited guest verse. YoungBoy and Skrilla have both had strong starts to 2026, and it only makes sense they would want to link up with one another.

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