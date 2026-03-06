Bazin - Song by Skrilla

Skrilla is known for making menacing and murderous songs, and his latest, "Bazin," is the perfect example of this sound.

Casablanca rockin', take bitch out Lorenzo's on a date (Casablanca rockin') Five-star Barbie, she eat steak, but she can't get that over here (Fiver-star Barbie) Five star shooters, you get baked, that shit can happen anywhere (Five-star) Please don't look me in my face, I don't like eye contact, no stare (Five-star, damn)

Skrilla is an artist who experienced a massive viral hit in 2025. Now, he is looking to show fans in 2026 that he is a lot more than a nonsensical meme. Of course, songs like "Bazin" are certainly showing the fans what he can. From the cold, menacing flows to the murderous production, this is a song that is immediately going to grab your attention. Overall, there is a lot to like about this song. It has that signature Skrilla sound. With The Face Of Zombie Land coming soon, it is clear that the fans are in for a treat.

