Boosie Badazz Sued By Security Guard For Alleged Hookah Attack

Boosie Badazz had some legal trouble back in May, as authorities reportedly arrested him on an aggravated assault charge. While he did not face jail time, a new civil lawsuit against him over this alleged incident has emerged. TMZ reports that security guard Edward Iglehart II is suing the rapper for allegedly smashing a glass hookah over his head at a nightclub in Houston.

Per Igleheart's allegations, he was working VIP security at a Boosie event. As the night came to a close, a woman asked if she could get in to use the bathroom. The guard claims he directed her elsewhere to another guard who could make the decision, and claims the woman began to insult him before hitting him. Igleheart claims he led the woman away, she fell, and he was struck by a large object when he bent over to pick her up.

The security guard accused the Baton Rouge MC of standing over him with a broken hookah, and claimed the attack caused heavy bleeding which required hospitalization. The lawsuit accuses Badazz of assault, battery, and defamation, whereas it accuses club owners 1720 Main Street Entities of serving Boosie and his guests too much alcohol.

Boosie Badazz's Lawsuit

Mar 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rap artist Boosie Badazz react to the action during the game between the Brooklyn Nets against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Boosie Badazz called this situation a cash-grab back when reports emerged of his May arrest. Club owners and promoters reportedly told Houston's police department that the woman Igleheart was escorting away from the VIP area was the artist's niece.

"We plan to vigorously investigate and defend [Boosie] against these allegations," attorney Carl A. Moore reportedly stated regarding the arrest. "We wish everyone would reserve any judgement and allow this case to play out in court." Moore reportedly claimed his client was "defending his female relative" and "deescalating the situation." Neither Badazz nor the lawyer seem to have publicly responded to the civil lawsuit at press time.