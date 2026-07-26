Boosie Badazz Sued By Security Guard For Alleged Hookah Attack

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Boosie Badazz Sued Security Guard Hookah Attack
Dec 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Edward Iglehart II claims Boosie Badazz smashed a glass hookah over his head at a Houston nightclub earlier this year.

Boosie Badazz had some legal trouble back in May, as authorities reportedly arrested him on an aggravated assault charge. While he did not face jail time, a new civil lawsuit against him over this alleged incident has emerged. TMZ reports that security guard Edward Iglehart II is suing the rapper for allegedly smashing a glass hookah over his head at a nightclub in Houston.

Per Igleheart's allegations, he was working VIP security at a Boosie event. As the night came to a close, a woman asked if she could get in to use the bathroom. The guard claims he directed her elsewhere to another guard who could make the decision, and claims the woman began to insult him before hitting him. Igleheart claims he led the woman away, she fell, and he was struck by a large object when he bent over to pick her up.

The security guard accused the Baton Rouge MC of standing over him with a broken hookah, and claimed the attack caused heavy bleeding which required hospitalization. The lawsuit accuses Badazz of assault, battery, and defamation, whereas it accuses club owners 1720 Main Street Entities of serving Boosie and his guests too much alcohol.

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Boosie Badazz's Lawsuit
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
Mar 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rap artist Boosie Badazz react to the action during the game between the Brooklyn Nets against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Boosie Badazz called this situation a cash-grab back when reports emerged of his May arrest. Club owners and promoters reportedly told Houston's police department that the woman Igleheart was escorting away from the VIP area was the artist's niece.

"We plan to vigorously investigate and defend [Boosie] against these allegations," attorney Carl A. Moore reportedly stated regarding the arrest. "We wish everyone would reserve any judgement and allow this case to play out in court." Moore reportedly claimed his client was "defending his female relative" and "deescalating the situation." Neither Badazz nor the lawyer seem to have publicly responded to the civil lawsuit at press time.

Boosie Badazz has other possible cases to handle, such as his attempts to fix his presidential pardon situation. He allegedly paid two people to help him secure the pardon, and now feels like they swindled him. We'll see if that, or this hookah case, wrap up soon.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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