Mystic River - Song by Kurupt & DJ Battlecat

BY Alexander Cole
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Mystic River Mystic River
"Mystic River" is a Kurupt and DJ Battlecat song that surfaced almost 20 years ago, and today, it received an official release.

Kurupt, DJ Battlecat, and Snoop Dogg dropped off "Me N The Boyz" on Friday last week. This Friday, Kurupt and Battlecat are back, this time with "Mystic River." This is actually a song that first surfaced back in 2007. However, it never got the official release fans were hoping for. Well, that all changed today as the song officially got a release, as well as a music video. The production on this song will take you to another plane of existence. Meanwhile, Kurupt's rapping is crisp on the track, as it always is. It's a great trip down memory lane, and we hope to hear more from Kurupt and DJ Battlecat soon.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Mystic River

Come and flow with me down mystic river
I’m like moonshine, I shift your liver
This a Kodak moment, life is pictured
The frame is the world that surrounds the picture

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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