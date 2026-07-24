Mystic River - Song by Kurupt & DJ Battlecat

Kurupt, DJ Battlecat, and Snoop Dogg dropped off "Me N The Boyz" on Friday last week. This Friday, Kurupt and Battlecat are back, this time with "Mystic River." This is actually a song that first surfaced back in 2007. However, it never got the official release fans were hoping for. Well, that all changed today as the song officially got a release, as well as a music video. The production on this song will take you to another plane of existence. Meanwhile, Kurupt's rapping is crisp on the track, as it always is. It's a great trip down memory lane, and we hope to hear more from Kurupt and DJ Battlecat soon.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Mystic River
Come and flow with me down mystic river
I’m like moonshine, I shift your liver
This a Kodak moment, life is pictured
The frame is the world that surrounds the picture