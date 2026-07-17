Me N The Boyz – Song by Kurupt, Snoop Dogg & DJ Battlecat

Kurupt and Snoop Dogg have been putting on for the West Coast for decades, and the Cali legends are always keeping that legacy alive. Their latest single, the DJ Battlecat-produced "Me N The Boyz," shows that chemistry in full effect. But the sonic pallet is more reminiscent of a funk track, with horns and background vocals crafting a catchy melody for the drums and claps to crash over. Also, the flow is pretty stable throughout, and even though the song is noisy, there's still a lot of smoothness that Kurupt and Snoop embody on the cut. Hopefully Death Row Records continues releasing throwback cuts for the West Coast.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Me N The Boyz
Bankrolls, bank accounts crazy as f**k,
Money everywhere, Dre, Snoop, and Kurupt,
Looking at these n***as like ticks and fleas,
You heard what Dogg said, he got M's and B's