Me N The Boyz – Song by Kurupt, Snoop Dogg & DJ Battlecat

"Me N The Boyz" sees Kurupt and Snoop Dogg honor their West Coast legacies over DJ Battlecat's shimmering production.

Kurupt and Snoop Dogg have been putting on for the West Coast for decades, and the Cali legends are always keeping that legacy alive. Their latest single, the DJ Battlecat-produced "Me N The Boyz," shows that chemistry in full effect. But the sonic pallet is more reminiscent of a funk track, with horns and background vocals crafting a catchy melody for the drums and claps to crash over. Also, the flow is pretty stable throughout, and even though the song is noisy, there's still a lot of smoothness that Kurupt and Snoop embody on the cut. Hopefully Death Row Records continues releasing throwback cuts for the West Coast.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.