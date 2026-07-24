One & The Same - Album by Yatta Bandz

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 8.31.47 PM Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 8.31.47 PM
The rapper shares his most authentic release yet.

Yatta Bandz is wearing his heart on his sleeve with his latest full-length album One & The Same. Across 15 tracks, the Bay Area artist reflects on love, heartbreak, loyalty, perseverance, and personal growth. It's arguably his most cohesive project to date. The album showcases Yatta's evolution as both a songwriter and vocalist while staying rooted in the melodic sound that's earned him a devoted following. Highlights include the Mozzy-assisted "Close Range 2" and the previously released fan favorite "Memory Lane," giving listeners a mix of emotional storytelling and authenticity.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Album: One & The Same

Tracklist For One & The Same
  1. Good Days
  2. Friends
  3. Out Of Time
  4. Close Range 2 (feat. Mozzy)
  5. Day By Day
  6. Memory Lane
  7. Wide Awake
  8. Pretty Brown Eyes
  9. Just Another Luv Song
  10. Righteous
  11. Make A Difference
  12. Someone Else
  13. Diamond In The Ruff
  14. Too Much Hate
  15. Pieces
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
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