One & The Same - Album by Yatta Bandz

Yatta Bandz is wearing his heart on his sleeve with his latest full-length album One & The Same. Across 15 tracks, the Bay Area artist reflects on love, heartbreak, loyalty, perseverance, and personal growth. It's arguably his most cohesive project to date. The album showcases Yatta's evolution as both a songwriter and vocalist while staying rooted in the melodic sound that's earned him a devoted following. Highlights include the Mozzy-assisted "Close Range 2" and the previously released fan favorite "Memory Lane," giving listeners a mix of emotional storytelling and authenticity.



Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Album: One & The Same

