Making his HotNewHipHop debut with a new mixtape this weekend is New Jersey-based lyricist 3Breezy, who dropped off 14 songs on his Heart On Display mixtape. Two of the songs include features from Toosii (“Gangsta Wit It [Pt. 2]”) and Yatta Bandz (“2Far Gone”).

“This album means a lot to me,” the R&B/hip-hop star shared in a press release. “This is my first time opening up to my fans & letting them a glimpse of my life story.”

3Breezy – born Nihee Wesley – grew up in NJ’s Pennsauken Township, where he saw other people his age embracing the negative influences being thrown at them by the neighbourhood. Rather than join in, the artist opted to keep to himself and steer clear of trouble.

The “Sneaky Link” hitmaker pursued an education as a vet assistant, and after graduating he was ready to take on a job in the field. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic took over, 3Breezy found himself spending more time on music.

Being raised by a strong group of women, including his sisters and aunts, has allowed the rising star to understand both the male and female perspective, allowing him to connect with an even broader reach of fans.

Ahead of his project’s arrival, 3Breezy shared his Toosii collab, as well as “All Of Me,” “Sneaky Link,” “Little Too Late,” and his track with Yatta Bandz as singles.

Stream Heart On Display on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know what your favourite New Music Friday release was this week down in the comments.

