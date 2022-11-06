3Breezy
Mixtapes
3Breezy Has His "Heart On Display" On New Mixtape Feat. Toosii & Yatta Bandz
"This is my first time opening up to my fans & letting them a glimpse of my life story," the R&B/hip-hop artist said of his 14-track release.
By
Hayley Hynes
Nov 06, 2022
