Out Of Time — Song by Yatta Bandz

Bay Area standout Yatta Bandz returns with "Out Of Time," the latest single from his upcoming album One & The Same, arriving July 24 via EMPIRE. Built around atmospheric production and a melodic delivery, the track explores the painful realization that love doesn't always survive, even when both people want it to. Yatta leans into themes of regret, unanswered questions, and trying to salvage a relationship that's slipping away, continuing the vulnerable songwriting that's become a hallmark of his music. The release feels deeply personal but Yatta makes the listener relate to every word.