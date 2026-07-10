Out Of Time — Song by Yatta Bandz

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 10.31.54 PM Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 10.31.54 PM
Yatta Bandz showcases raw emotion on this new single that captures the painful realization of love.

Bay Area standout Yatta Bandz returns with "Out Of Time," the latest single from his upcoming album One & The Same, arriving July 24 via EMPIRE. Built around atmospheric production and a melodic delivery, the track explores the painful realization that love doesn't always survive, even when both people want it to. Yatta leans into themes of regret, unanswered questions, and trying to salvage a relationship that's slipping away, continuing the vulnerable songwriting that's become a hallmark of his music. The release feels deeply personal but Yatta makes the listener relate to every word.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Album: One & The Same

Quotable Lyrics

Baby I just wanna make it right with you
Couldn't get it right and then you left

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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