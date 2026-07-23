Still Dangerous - Album by BabyDrill

BabyDrill is an Atlanta artist who is on the rise, and his new album "Still Dangerous" is going to be turning some heads.

BabyDrill has been earning some attention as of late thanks to his energetic tracks that always come with some equally entertaining production tropes. On Wednesday, he delivered his latest album, Still Dangerous. Over 15 tracks, BabyDrill keeps up the energy, which lends itself well to a truly blistering listen. There are also some big features on here from the likes of Lil Yachty , Hunxho, VonOff1700, Fatt Smaxk, and even Chuckyy. BabyDrill has potential, and that is certainly on display with this new album.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!