Still Dangerous - Album by BabyDrill

BabyDrill has been earning some attention as of late thanks to his energetic tracks that always come with some equally entertaining production tropes. On Wednesday, he delivered his latest album, Still Dangerous. Over 15 tracks, BabyDrill keeps up the energy, which lends itself well to a truly blistering listen. There are also some big features on here from the likes of Lil Yachty, Hunxho, VonOff1700, Fatt Smaxk, and even Chuckyy. BabyDrill has potential, and that is certainly on display with this new album.
Release Date: July 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Still Dangerous
- BULLY
- SMUSH EM
- STEPPERS ANTHEM
- ALL KNOCKED OFF
- I SEE RED feat Fatt Smaxk
- ION KNOW YALL feat Lil Yachty
- WHERES DRILL
- LORD FORGIVE ME
- JUST A RAPPER feat Hunxho
- UHH
- BINARY TRIGGER feat VonOff1700
- VENDETTA feat Chuckyy
- NHM
- UNDEFEATED
- STILL BREATHING