Kodak Black Wants Judge To End His Pretrial Release Conditions

Florida prosecutors have yet to formally charge Kodak Black, prompting his attorney to ask a judge to lift his bond & pretrial restrictions.

Those findings ultimately led authorities to seek an arrest warrant for Kodak . He surrendered on May 6 before posting a $75,000 bond the following day. He has remained out of custody while complying with the conditions of his pretrial release. Meanwhile, Cohen's latest filing does not ask the court to dismiss the case or dispute the evidence outlined in the arrest affidavit. Instead, it focuses solely on whether prosecutors complied with the procedural timeline required under Florida law. The court has not yet ruled on the defense's request, and as of the filing of the motion, prosecutors had not formally filed charges in the case.

The criminal case stems from an Orlando police investigation near Mercy Drive and Fairvilla Road after officers responded to reports of gunfire. According to the arrest affidavit, investigators searched two SUVs at the scene after approaching one vehicle and detecting the smell of cannabis. Police alleged they recovered marijuana and MDMA from the vehicles, including approximately 25 grams of MDMA from a Lamborghini. Under Florida law, 14 grams meets the statutory threshold for an MDMA trafficking charge.

According to the motion, per WESH 2 News , more than 60 days had passed since Kodak's arrest without prosecutors filing an information or indictment. Under Rule 3.134(b), the state generally has 60 days to formally charge defendants who have been released before trial. Cohen argued that because the deadline has expired, the rapper should either be released on his own recognizance without bond conditions or remain subject to no more than an additional 30 days of pretrial supervision if prosecutors intend to continue pursuing the case.

A missed filing deadline has become the latest twist in Kodak Black 's Orange County criminal case . The rapper's attorney has argued the delay should end the court-ordered restrictions tied to his release. Kodak was arrested on May 6 on a charge of trafficking MDMA after Orange County investigators secured a warrant stemming from a November 2024 investigation. This week, defense attorney Bradford Cohen asked a judge to release the rapper from his bond and all pretrial conditions. He claimed prosecutors failed to meet the deadline established under Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.134(b).

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.