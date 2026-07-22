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Music
Kodak Black Wants Judge To End His Pretrial Release Conditions
Florida prosecutors have yet to formally charge Kodak Black, prompting his attorney to ask a judge to lift his bond & pretrial restrictions.
By
Erika Marie
July 22, 2026