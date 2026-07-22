Man Pleads Not Guilty to Driving Car Through JAŸ-Z & Beyoncé's Gate

BY Aron A.
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Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American recording artist Beyonce and Jay Z attend game seven of the first round of the 2017
Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American recording artist Beyonce and Jay Z attend game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Bronx man was reportedly confused, according to police.

The Bronx man who crashed into Beyoncé and JAŸ-Z’s East Hampton estate has pleaded not guilty in court. Per ABC, Keith Jonathan Webster entered the plea after being charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal trespass for allegedly crashing his car into the gate of the property.

During Webster’s arraignment, a judge also issued a temporary restraining order barring him from contacting Beyoncé or JAŸ-Z or going near their East Hampton residence while the criminal case is pending.

The police claim Webster drove a green Subaru toward the couple’s gated property and struck the reinforced entrance gate at a high rate of speed before continuing onto the estate. Surveillance cameras monitored by the property’s security team reportedly captured the vehicle approaching and colliding with the closed gate.

Private security personnel responded immediately after the crash. Officers reportedly located the vehicle after it came to a stop inside the property and prevented the driver from leaving until he could be safely removed from the car. Estate security staff detained him until East Hampton Village Police arrived once he exited the car without any major incident. 

Investigators claim the crash caused at least $1,500 in damage to the entrance gate and surrounding property. The alleged damage forms the basis of the felony criminal mischief charge.

His next court appearance is set for July 29, when the proceedings against him are expected to continue. 

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What Was His Motive?

The East Hampton Star spoke to authorities who suggested that the man wasn’t entirely aware of his actions. Detective Sgt. Jennifer Dunn said Webster “seemed confused” and “wasn’t making threats.”

“He came into the village in the early morning, Wednesday, and drives out to Montauk, for what purpose, I don't know," Dunn told The East Hampton Star. "Then he comes back through the village, goes up to Main Beach, sits at the head of the beach, and drives back out to Montauk. Then he drives back to Main Beach and ends up down in the Georgica Pond area."

JAŸ-Z and Beyoncé have not issues any public statement on the matter. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates on the case. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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