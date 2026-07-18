Man Crashes Car Through Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Hampton Home's Gate

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Man Crashes Car Jay Z Beyonce Hampton Home Gate
June 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z and Beyonce during the second quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. The Raptors defeated the Warriors 123-109 to lead the series 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Authorities reportedly arrested the man at the scene, and police say he didn't make any threats regarding Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé had a great time at Hov's Yankee Stadium shows last weekend, and if they planned to go back to their East Hamptons home this week, their plans may have changed significantly. According to TMZ, law enforcement arrested a man who crashed his car through the New York estate's front gates.

The man is reportedly a 63-year-old motorist who drove his car "at a high rate of speed up the driveway," per police reports. Officers claim he caused "significant damage" and did not brake when he approached the gate. They said they impounded the car, arrested the man, and took him to Stoney Brook Hospital for his pain.

In addition, detective and sergeant Jennifer Dunn reportedly told Page Six the man seemed to be "confused at the scene and after the arrest. He did not make any threats or mention names of the residents. It could just be chance he picked that house if he was having a medical issue." Police reportedly filled out a misdemeanor criminal trespass and felony criminal mischief affidavit.

At press time, it does not seem like the man wished harm on the celebrity couple. Also, it hasn't been confirmed if they were at their $26 million Hamptons home at the time of the incident. The man reportedly approached another home in the area before the crash and asked for the owner by name. He learned she didn't live there, and the actual home owner told police he seemed "confused."

Dunn also claimed there were "no weapons found, no notes found, no direct threats made and no direct mention of residents of the house. So we are not sure he even knew who lived in that house at this point."

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Beyoncé & Jay-Z Crash

Police reported no injuries regarding this incident. The East Hampton Star was reportedly the first to report the news.

Elsewhere, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are dealing with haters and even sparking new Hov album rumors as a result of their moves. We will see if further police investigation leads to anything regarding this crash, potential motives, causes, and more. It's been a very hectic time for them, but that's how the superstar life can be sometimes.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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