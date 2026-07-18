Man Crashes Car Through Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Hampton Home's Gate

Jay-Z and Beyoncé had a great time at Hov's Yankee Stadium shows last weekend, and if they planned to go back to their East Hamptons home this week, their plans may have changed significantly. According to TMZ, law enforcement arrested a man who crashed his car through the New York estate's front gates.

The man is reportedly a 63-year-old motorist who drove his car "at a high rate of speed up the driveway," per police reports. Officers claim he caused "significant damage" and did not brake when he approached the gate. They said they impounded the car, arrested the man, and took him to Stoney Brook Hospital for his pain.

In addition, detective and sergeant Jennifer Dunn reportedly told Page Six the man seemed to be "confused at the scene and after the arrest. He did not make any threats or mention names of the residents. It could just be chance he picked that house if he was having a medical issue." Police reportedly filled out a misdemeanor criminal trespass and felony criminal mischief affidavit.

At press time, it does not seem like the man wished harm on the celebrity couple. Also, it hasn't been confirmed if they were at their $26 million Hamptons home at the time of the incident. The man reportedly approached another home in the area before the crash and asked for the owner by name. He learned she didn't live there, and the actual home owner told police he seemed "confused."

Dunn also claimed there were "no weapons found, no notes found, no direct threats made and no direct mention of residents of the house. So we are not sure he even knew who lived in that house at this point."

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Crash

Police reported no injuries regarding this incident. The East Hampton Star was reportedly the first to report the news.