DJ Khaled Reveals Why He Delayed "Aalam Of God"

DJ Khaled was supposed to drop his new album, Aalam Of God, on Friday, July 17th. However, midnight came and went, and there was no album to be found. Frankly, this was to be expected as Khaled had not done any promo for the album since revealing the July release date months ago.

That said, fans still had questions. It is well documented that Khaled's album rollout went into a freefall following Drake's revelation that he did not, in fact, have two features on the record. Even without Drake, there was still a sense that Khaled was ready to drop.

On Monday, Khaled was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. It was here that he was asked about the album and what happened to it. As Khaled explains, he is still working on the project. After watching Jay-Z perform at Yankee Stadium, he wants to make his album bigger.

DJ Khaled On Album Delay

"This next album, Aalam Of God, it's like, why am I gonna rush?" Khaled asked. "Every time I make some new music, I get another opportunity to make something even bigger. Like, I just left the JAŸ-Z shows. The Roots Picnic the other day, The JAŸ-Z shows. I got inspired even more… So, the album's getting bigger."

This statement was met with some skepticism, and it is easy to understand why. The release of the project was in question well before Hov's performances. One could say that this is simply a convenient answer given the circumstances.