DJ Khaled Reveals Why He Delayed "Aalam Of God"

BY Alexander Cole
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Jul 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled arrive on the red carpet before the 2026 ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
DJ Khaled was on The Tonight Show, where he offered up an explanation behind his recent album delays, which have piqued interest.

DJ Khaled was supposed to drop his new album, Aalam Of God, on Friday, July 17th. However, midnight came and went, and there was no album to be found. Frankly, this was to be expected as Khaled had not done any promo for the album since revealing the July release date months ago.

That said, fans still had questions. It is well documented that Khaled's album rollout went into a freefall following Drake's revelation that he did not, in fact, have two features on the record. Even without Drake, there was still a sense that Khaled was ready to drop.

On Monday, Khaled was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. It was here that he was asked about the album and what happened to it. As Khaled explains, he is still working on the project. After watching Jay-Z perform at Yankee Stadium, he wants to make his album bigger.

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DJ Khaled On Album Delay

"This next album, Aalam Of God, it's like, why am I gonna rush?" Khaled asked. "Every time I make some new music, I get another opportunity to make something even bigger. Like, I just left the JAŸ-Z shows. The Roots Picnic the other day, The JAŸ-Z shows. I got inspired even more… So, the album's getting bigger."

This statement was met with some skepticism, and it is easy to understand why. The release of the project was in question well before Hov's performances. One could say that this is simply a convenient answer given the circumstances.

Of course, this is the cynical way to take it. At the end of the day, Khaled is well within his rights to delay his album and attempt to perfect it. Hopefully soon, that means we will have a feature list, and perhaps even a couple more singles.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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