Fetty Wap Begins New Chapter With Engagement Announcement

Engagement news marks the latest personal milestone for Fetty Wap as he continues rebuilding his life.

His romantic relationships have also frequently made headlines, including his highly publicized relationship with reality television personality Masika Kalysha , with whom he shares a daughter, as well as other co-parenting relationships that have occasionally played out publicly. His new engagement signals a positive personal milestone as he continues rebuilding his life following his legal troubles. For fans who have watched him navigate chart-topping success and incarceration, the announcement offers a glimpse of a new season focused on family and the future.

Away from music, Fetty has long been open about the importance of fatherhood. He is the father of several children from previous relationships, and his family life has often unfolded in the public eye. In 2021, he experienced the devastating loss of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, whose mother, Turquoise Miami, later confirmed the child died from complications related to a congenital heart condition. The tragedy prompted an outpouring of support from across the music industry and remains one of the most difficult moments of the rapper's life.

The engagement arrives after one of the most turbulent stretches of Fetty Wap's life. In 2023, the rapper, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The case stemmed from an investigation into a multistate drug trafficking operation centered in New York. Earlier this year, he was transferred to home confinement before his scheduled release, allowing him to spend more time with family while completing the remainder of his sentence.

A new chapter appears to be underway for Fetty Wap after the rapper announced his engagement to girlfriend Alexis. The New Jersey artist shared the news through social media, with TMZ confirming the couple is set to marry after keeping much of their relationship out of the spotlight. While Fetty Wap has yet to reveal when the proposal took place or when the wedding is planned, the announcement quickly drew congratulations from fans who have followed the highs and lows of his career over the past decade.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.