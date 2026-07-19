Playboi Carti Steps Out In Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Playboi Carti wore multiple pieces from the Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela collection, including its money-print Timberland boots.

Playboi Carti stepped out wearing pieces from the Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela collection. He posed alongside a friend near a parked car at night.

Carti wore the collection's hoodie covered in an all-over $100 bill print. He paired it with dark, baggy denim and layered jewelry throughout. In one photo, he pulled a plain white Supreme hoodie completely over his face. That piece featured a subtle paint-splatter box logo across the front.

Another shot showed him dangling a matching pair of boots outside the car. Those were the collection's Timberland 6-inch boots, also covered in cash graphics. Green rope laces and gold eyelets stood out against the money print design.

A soft lining matches the same texture used on his hoodie. This collection dropped back in March as part of Supreme's Spring 2026 lineup. It marked the first time Supreme and MM6 released footwear together.

The full range included jackets, denim, accessories, and other cash-printed pieces. Martin Margiela's old dollar-bill wallet design inspired much of that theme. Supreme and MM6 previously collaborated on apparel back in Spring 2024.

This time, the partnership expanded into a much larger 35-piece collection. Carti's outfit pulled directly from some of the collection's most recognizable pieces. It's a straightforward look at how the pieces translate.

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Playboi Carti's Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela

The hoodie Carti wore uses the same $100 bill print found throughout the line. That graphic also appears on a matching jacket, T-shirts, and the Timberland boots. MM6's signature numeric coding shows up on the boot's tongue and insole. That detail ties the collaboration back to Margiela's usual design language.

The boots keep Timberland's classic silhouette, including its rubber lug outsole. A padded leather collar and anti-fatigue footbed remain part of the build too. Supreme's white hoodie pulled over his face, uses a subtler paint-splatter design.

It nods to Martin Margiela's long history with white paint imagery. Together, these pieces represent two very different sides of the same collection. One leans loud and graphic, while the other stays minimal and textured.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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