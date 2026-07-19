Playboi Carti Steps Out In Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela

Playboi Carti stepped out wearing pieces from the Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela collection. He posed alongside a friend near a parked car at night.

Carti wore the collection's hoodie covered in an all-over $100 bill print. He paired it with dark, baggy denim and layered jewelry throughout. In one photo, he pulled a plain white Supreme hoodie completely over his face. That piece featured a subtle paint-splatter box logo across the front.

Another shot showed him dangling a matching pair of boots outside the car. Those were the collection's Timberland 6-inch boots, also covered in cash graphics. Green rope laces and gold eyelets stood out against the money print design.

A soft lining matches the same texture used on his hoodie. This collection dropped back in March as part of Supreme's Spring 2026 lineup. It marked the first time Supreme and MM6 released footwear together.

The full range included jackets, denim, accessories, and other cash-printed pieces. Martin Margiela's old dollar-bill wallet design inspired much of that theme. Supreme and MM6 previously collaborated on apparel back in Spring 2024.

This time, the partnership expanded into a much larger 35-piece collection. Carti's outfit pulled directly from some of the collection's most recognizable pieces. It's a straightforward look at how the pieces translate.

Playboi Carti's Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela

The hoodie Carti wore uses the same $100 bill print found throughout the line. That graphic also appears on a matching jacket, T-shirts, and the Timberland boots. MM6's signature numeric coding shows up on the boot's tongue and insole. That detail ties the collaboration back to Margiela's usual design language.

The boots keep Timberland's classic silhouette, including its rubber lug outsole. A padded leather collar and anti-fatigue footbed remain part of the build too. Supreme's white hoodie pulled over his face, uses a subtler paint-splatter design.