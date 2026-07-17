Made You Think I Was Gone ...But - Album by Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez is back with another lengthy release despite serving his 10-year prison sentence. His latest project, Made You Think I Was Gone ...But is split into two discs: Disc 1 leans into a rap vibe. And Disc 1 has a theme that revolves around heartbreak and features a collection of melodic R&B records. Across 23 tracks, Lanez revisits both sides of the sound that built his fanbase, with guest appearances from HollywoodSos and VV$ Ken. The project continues Lanez's streak of releasing new music from behind bars as he remains consistent despite his incarceration.
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Album: Made You Think I Was Gone ...But
Tracklist For Made You Think I Was Gone ...But
Disc 1
- Revenge of Fargo
- Crodie From The 9 // Guy In My City
- Who?
- Jalen Brunson
- Heartbreak From Cell 210
- Deen & AB // SGA
- Gyal Gimmie
- Hasty Market // Toronto (feat. HollywoodSos)
- Penthouse Blue
- Many Men Pt. 2 (feat. VV$ Ken)
- GYMR
- 9Side Bodmon
Disc 2
- The Over Song
- Swangin'
- Favorite Eater
- Clouded // TJ's Interlude
- Kody
- Streets Want You Back
- Dancers Remorse (Sin City)
- Scarborough to Dubai
- First Day Out (R&B Version)
- Wrong Moves
- I Know Everything