Made You Think I Was Gone ...But - Album by Tory Lanez

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 11.29.55 PM Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 11.29.55 PM
Tory Lanez continues to release music from behind bars.

Tory Lanez is back with another lengthy release despite serving his 10-year prison sentence. His latest project, Made You Think I Was Gone ...But is split into two discs: Disc 1 leans into a rap vibe. And Disc 1 has a theme that revolves around heartbreak and features a collection of melodic R&B records. Across 23 tracks, Lanez revisits both sides of the sound that built his fanbase, with guest appearances from HollywoodSos and VV$ Ken. The project continues Lanez's streak of releasing new music from behind bars as he remains consistent despite his incarceration.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Album: Made You Think I Was Gone ...But

Tracklist For Made You Think I Was Gone ...But

Disc 1

  1. Revenge of Fargo
  2. Crodie From The 9 // Guy In My City
  3. Who?
  4. Jalen Brunson
  5. Heartbreak From Cell 210
  6. Deen & AB // SGA
  7. Gyal Gimmie
  8. Hasty Market // Toronto (feat. HollywoodSos)
  9. Penthouse Blue
  10. Many Men Pt. 2 (feat. VV$ Ken)
  11. GYMR
  12. 9Side Bodmon

Disc 2

  1. The Over Song
  2. Swangin'
  3. Favorite Eater
  4. Clouded // TJ's Interlude
  5. Kody
  6. Streets Want You Back
  7. Dancers Remorse (Sin City)
  8. Scarborough to Dubai
  9. First Day Out (R&B Version)
  10. Wrong Moves
  11. I Know Everything
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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