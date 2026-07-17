Made You Think I Was Gone ...But - Album by Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez is back with another lengthy release despite serving his 10-year prison sentence. His latest project, Made You Think I Was Gone ...But is split into two discs: Disc 1 leans into a rap vibe. And Disc 1 has a theme that revolves around heartbreak and features a collection of melodic R&B records. Across 23 tracks, Lanez revisits both sides of the sound that built his fanbase, with guest appearances from HollywoodSos and VV$ Ken. The project continues Lanez's streak of releasing new music from behind bars as he remains consistent despite his incarceration.