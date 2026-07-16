Funk Flex Accuses DJ Enuff Of Accepting Payola

Funk Flex took to X on Wednesday night, where he made some allegations against fired former Hot97 host, DJ Enuff.

These are serious allegations, especially when you consider how payola is a crime that can come with grave penalties. For instance, if someone were to be convicted of the act, they could face five-figure fines and even jail time.

"DJ ENUFF / HEAVYHITTERS I GOT U FIRED?," Funk Flex asked. "DID FRENCH MONTANA PAY U 25k FOR THE HEAVYHITTER CONFERENCE CALL? DID MAINO PAY YOU 40k FOR THE MIXSHOW LIST ADDS? WAS NORE OFFERED A “DISCOUNT” OF $2,500 FOR A MONTH OF SPINS? DID MYLES BRANDO PAY U 10K TO PERFORM AT MIXSHOW MEETING AND GET ADDED TO MIXSHOW LIST? WAS DJ WAVY ASKED TO PAY $2,500 TO SPIN ON SUMMER MIX WEEKEND?"

Now, almost a year later, Funk Flex is leveling a response against DJ Enuff. In fact, he is accusing the long-time DJ of taking payola. For those who may not know, payola is the act of taking money and then playing specific songs or albums on the radio in return. Effectively, it is a bribe.

Not long after he departed from the radio station, DJ Enuff told TMZ that he believed Flex had a hand in getting him fired. This led to widespread debate, with Peter Rosenberg claiming that Funk Flex had nothing to do with it. Furthermore, Rosenberg suggested that the corporate branch of the station wanted everyone to turn on each other.

Last Summer, Hot97 had a shake-up at the radio station, which led to the dismissal of names like Ebro, Peter Rosenberg, Laura Stylez, and even DJ Enuff. At the time, there were fears that Funk Flex would be let go as well, although that turned out not to be the case.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!