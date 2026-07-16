Funk Flex Accuses DJ Enuff Of Accepting Payola

Last Summer, Hot97 had a shake-up at the radio station, which led to the dismissal of names like Ebro, Peter Rosenberg, Laura Stylez, and even DJ Enuff. At the time, there were fears that Funk Flex would be let go as well, although that turned out not to be the case.
Not long after he departed from the radio station, DJ Enuff told TMZ that he believed Flex had a hand in getting him fired. This led to widespread debate, with Peter Rosenberg claiming that Funk Flex had nothing to do with it. Furthermore, Rosenberg suggested that the corporate branch of the station wanted everyone to turn on each other.
Now, almost a year later, Funk Flex is leveling a response against DJ Enuff. In fact, he is accusing the long-time DJ of taking payola. For those who may not know, payola is the act of taking money and then playing specific songs or albums on the radio in return. Effectively, it is a bribe.
Funk Flex Makes Accusations Against DJ Enuff
"DJ ENUFF / HEAVYHITTERS I GOT U FIRED?," Funk Flex asked. "DID FRENCH MONTANA PAY U 25k FOR THE HEAVYHITTER CONFERENCE CALL? DID MAINO PAY YOU 40k FOR THE MIXSHOW LIST ADDS? WAS NORE OFFERED A “DISCOUNT” OF $2,500 FOR A MONTH OF SPINS? DID MYLES BRANDO PAY U 10K TO PERFORM AT MIXSHOW MEETING AND GET ADDED TO MIXSHOW LIST? WAS DJ WAVY ASKED TO PAY $2,500 TO SPIN ON SUMMER MIX WEEKEND?"
These are serious allegations, especially when you consider how payola is a crime that can come with grave penalties. For instance, if someone were to be convicted of the act, they could face five-figure fines and even jail time.
At press time,DJ Enuff has yet to respond to the allegations.
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