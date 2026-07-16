Memphis Bleek Gets Heated In Defense Of JAŸ-Z’s Target Deal: "Don't Worry About Us"

If JAŸ-Z’s freestyle at the Roots Picnic was divisive, then his acapella at Yankee Stadium certainly missed the mark. The rapper basically scolded “Twitter activists”–a term used by elitists to silence the average person voicing social concerns–for criticizing his decision to partner with Target, a company still facing boycott for rolling back DEI programs, for the Reasonable Doubt vinyl.

Ultimately, JAŸ tried to call his critics hypocrites, while the internet just scratched its head at his attempt to flip the narrative. Those closest to him will still go to bat for him, regardless. During a recent interview, Bleek commented on how people will continue to use certain narratives against Hov, even if they’ve been proven to be false. That’s when Mouse Jones tried to bring up the criticism surrounding the Target deal.

“Don’t talk to me about that. I don’t give a f*ck about that activism sh*t. ‘Cause these n***as is still in there, my n***a. So don’t worry about us,” Bleek said as Jones tried to explain his position. That’s when Jones said that JAŸ ultimately could’ve said that he doesn’t have control of that deal or provide an adequate explanation. Bleek quickly refuted that, claiming the Reasonable Doubt MC doesn’t owe anyone an apology.

Memphis Bleek Says JAŸ-Z Is Responsible For Teaching People To Boss Up

“The community at large supported Hov,” Jones explained, adding that much of JAŸ’s wealth derives from the financial support of his fanbase. Bleek, however, argued that people understood money in the way that they do because of JAŸ’s music.

“First of all, the community knows about money right now because of Hov. Y’all n***as would still be running around picking boogers, wiping ‘em on the camera screen if it wasn’t for Hov and B.I.G,” he said. “New York was not talking no money until Big and Hov came out.”