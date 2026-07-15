Lil Wayne's Former Assistant Reveals Unusual Job Requirements

Being a celebrity assistant has never been a typical nine-to-five, and newly filed court documents suggest working for Lil Wayne came with its own highly specific set of expectations. According to filings tied to his ongoing lawsuit with former assistant Andrew Williams, the job involved everything from traveling on demand to keeping blunts rolled and ready.
The documents, obtained by TMZ, surfaced as part of Williams' civil lawsuit against the New Orleans rapper over an alleged altercation aboard a private jet in 2022. Williams claims Wayne assaulted him after he attempted to intervene during a dispute between the rapper and the aircraft's pilot. Wayne has denied the allegations and argues any force he used was in self-defense.
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According to the court documents, Williams' responsibilities extended well beyond traditional assistant duties. He was allegedly expected to remain on call 24 hours a day, travel wherever Wayne traveled, pack luggage, run errands, handle purchases, and keep the rapper informed about spending. The position also required complete discretion regarding Wayne's personal affairs and included signing a non-disclosure agreement.
Some of the expectations reflected Wayne's personal routine. The documents state assistants were responsible for waking him on time, keeping pre-rolls readily available, and restocking his preferred rolling wraps before supplies ran out.
The filing also describes a role that demanded constant accessibility. Assistants allegedly needed to keep their phones charged at all times, work well under pressure, maintain a positive attitude, and feel comfortable around children and dogs. Wayne's team also reportedly sought someone with "pleasant personal hygiene," enough physical strength to carry bags during travel, and the ability to keep up with the rapper's fast-paced lifestyle without becoming personally involved in it.
Williams' lawsuit remains ongoing. Wayne continues to deny the assault allegations, and the claims made by both sides have yet to be resolved in court.