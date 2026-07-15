Lil Wayne's Former Assistant Reveals Unusual Job Requirements

BY Erika Marie
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Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
New court filings reveal Lil Wayne's former assistant was expected to keep pre-rolls ready and stay available around the clock.

Being a celebrity assistant has never been a typical nine-to-five, and newly filed court documents suggest working for Lil Wayne came with its own highly specific set of expectations. According to filings tied to his ongoing lawsuit with former assistant Andrew Williams, the job involved everything from traveling on demand to keeping blunts rolled and ready.

The documents, obtained by TMZ, surfaced as part of Williams' civil lawsuit against the New Orleans rapper over an alleged altercation aboard a private jet in 2022. Williams claims Wayne assaulted him after he attempted to intervene during a dispute between the rapper and the aircraft's pilot. Wayne has denied the allegations and argues any force he used was in self-defense.

Read More: Lil Wayne's Former Assistant Demands In-Person Deposition Over Assault Allegations

Weezy Allegedly Runs A Tight Ship

According to the court documents, Williams' responsibilities extended well beyond traditional assistant duties. He was allegedly expected to remain on call 24 hours a day, travel wherever Wayne traveled, pack luggage, run errands, handle purchases, and keep the rapper informed about spending. The position also required complete discretion regarding Wayne's personal affairs and included signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Some of the expectations reflected Wayne's personal routine. The documents state assistants were responsible for waking him on time, keeping pre-rolls readily available, and restocking his preferred rolling wraps before supplies ran out.

The filing also describes a role that demanded constant accessibility. Assistants allegedly needed to keep their phones charged at all times, work well under pressure, maintain a positive attitude, and feel comfortable around children and dogs. Wayne's team also reportedly sought someone with "pleasant personal hygiene," enough physical strength to carry bags during travel, and the ability to keep up with the rapper's fast-paced lifestyle without becoming personally involved in it.

Williams' lawsuit remains ongoing. Wayne continues to deny the assault allegations, and the claims made by both sides have yet to be resolved in court.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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