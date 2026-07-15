Andrew Williams

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Music
Lil Wayne's Former Assistant Reveals Unusual Job Requirements
New court filings reveal Lil Wayne's former assistant was expected to keep pre-rolls ready and stay available around the clock.
By
Erika Marie
July 15, 2026