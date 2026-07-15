Diddy’s Freak-Off Mansion Gets Sold For $55M

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Diddy unloads the infamous Star Island property.

Diddy’s sitting behind bars, but not a day goes by without an update on his life. He’s dealing with dozens of lawsuits related to his alleged misconduct. There’s another investigation in California that could lead to new charges. And on top of that, he’s having all of his personal business spill into the public eye. However, it seems like there’s a tiny win that he could appreciate while he’s locked up, including the sale of one of his properties.

Per TMZ, Diddy just unloaded the property on Star Island, where many of his infamous alleged freak-offs took place. The 1 West Star Island property reportedly sold for $55M to JFStar LLC. Ultimately, the sale was made off-market, and the finances of the purchase came from an $18.5M bank mortgage. 

Despite the eerie history of the six-bedroom, 8-and-a-half bathroom home, it is quite the impressive property, one that sits on 8,000 square feet with two stories, a guest house, and amenities like a deck on the water, pool, and a spa. But it should be noted that this wasn’t the home that was raided in March 2024. 

Read More: The 10 Best Low-Top Air Force 1 Collabs Of All Time

Diddy Continues To Hold Onto His Other Star Island Property

Diddy still owns another home right next door at 2 Star Island, which was the one that was part of the broader investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. Ultimately, Diddy was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which were the more serious charges in his case. He ultimately was found guilty of violating the Mann Act after the jury believed that he transported people across state lines for the purpose of sex. 

We will continue to keep you posted on any further updates regarding Diddy’s case. Share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sports Clinton Portis Plotted To Murder The Man Who Blew His Fortune
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez
Image Via Zsneakerheadz Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Releasing In Purple Colorway
Comments 0