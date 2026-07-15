Diddy’s Freak-Off Mansion Gets Sold For $55M

Diddy’s sitting behind bars, but not a day goes by without an update on his life. He’s dealing with dozens of lawsuits related to his alleged misconduct. There’s another investigation in California that could lead to new charges. And on top of that, he’s having all of his personal business spill into the public eye. However, it seems like there’s a tiny win that he could appreciate while he’s locked up, including the sale of one of his properties.

Per TMZ, Diddy just unloaded the property on Star Island, where many of his infamous alleged freak-offs took place. The 1 West Star Island property reportedly sold for $55M to JFStar LLC. Ultimately, the sale was made off-market, and the finances of the purchase came from an $18.5M bank mortgage.

Despite the eerie history of the six-bedroom, 8-and-a-half bathroom home, it is quite the impressive property, one that sits on 8,000 square feet with two stories, a guest house, and amenities like a deck on the water, pool, and a spa. But it should be noted that this wasn’t the home that was raided in March 2024.

Diddy Continues To Hold Onto His Other Star Island Property

Diddy still owns another home right next door at 2 Star Island, which was the one that was part of the broader investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. Ultimately, Diddy was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which were the more serious charges in his case. He ultimately was found guilty of violating the Mann Act after the jury believed that he transported people across state lines for the purpose of sex.