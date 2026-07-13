LeBron James Shows Big Love To Ebro, Laura Styles, And Peter Rosenberg

LeBron James met up with Ebro at the Jay-Z Yankee Stadium event, and it led to an interesting interaction between the two.

LeBron James loves hip-hop, so it should not come as much of a surprise that he consumes as many shows about it as possible. However, this does serve as a point against all of the haters who said that The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show wouldn't work. Even without Hot97, they are maintaining solid numbers and growing at a reasonable pace. With Jay-Z poised to continue his huge 2026, you can imagine that shows like Ebro's will continue to thrive.

Even LeBron James is taking notice of what is going on. When he saw Ebro, he went over and told them that he enjoys the show. "Yo! LeBron James…Bron James…Bron was like, 'I see what y'all doing. Nice move,'" Ebro revealed.

For instance, Ebro, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez were all in attendance. Since going independent from Hot97, the trio has been steadily building the Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. As it turns out, the trio has been eliciting a ton of positive attention. As Ebro explains at the 20-minute mark of today's episode, there fan reception has been sensational.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!