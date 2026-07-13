LeBron James Shows Big Love To Ebro, Laura Styles, And Peter Rosenberg

LeBron James is a self-proclaimed hip-hop historian, so it only makes sense that he would show up to Yankee Stadium this weekend for the Jay-Z shows. There were plenty of big-name celebrities in the building, and plenty of media members as well.
For instance, Ebro, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez were all in attendance. Since going independent from Hot97, the trio has been steadily building the Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. As it turns out, the trio has been eliciting a ton of positive attention. As Ebro explains at the 20-minute mark of today's episode, there fan reception has been sensational.
"Guys, I gotta say bro, we’re kinda poppin' outside," Ebro said. "Walking around, the amount of people who watch this I was pretty floored by."
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LeBron James Gives Ebro His Flowers
Even LeBron James is taking notice of what is going on. When he saw Ebro, he went over and told them that he enjoys the show. "Yo! LeBron James…Bron James…Bron was like, 'I see what y'all doing. Nice move,'" Ebro revealed.
LeBron James loves hip-hop, so it should not come as much of a surprise that he consumes as many shows about it as possible. However, this does serve as a point against all of the haters who said that The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show wouldn't work. Even without Hot97, they are maintaining solid numbers and growing at a reasonable pace. With Jay-Z poised to continue his huge 2026, you can imagine that shows like Ebro's will continue to thrive.
Meanwhile, LeBron remains in the midst of an important decision. He is a free agent, and has yet to decide where he will be spending the final season(s) of his career.