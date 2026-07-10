DJ Akademiks Has No Sympathy For Rory Suffering Strokes

Rory Farrell has been getting a lot of love from his hip-hop peers after he revealed that he suffered multiple strokes recently. Folks like Joe Budden and others reached out to wish him well and express their deep support. But when it comes to people who have historically and intensely feuded with Rory, such as DJ Akademiks, there is less sympathy to go around.

In a livestream clip caught by Brey Tha Barbie on Twitter, the streamer and commentator reacted to Farrell's harrowing health scare. Overall, it's clear that Akademiks will not let this make him forget about his disdain for the artist and media figure. Apparently, Rory had sent some critical comments Ak's way amid this development

"Didn't they just peel you off the pavement while you was going to a Jay-Z [event]? You caught a stroke," Akademiks remarked. "You probably ain't even get discharged from the hospital. You're not trying to go back, f***ing with a n***a like me. Boy had a stroke, talking crazy about me... The last n***a you should be wanting to even sneak diss is Big Ak... His d**k so hard over trying to see Hov, [he] seized up. On some Mona the crackhead s**t [referencing another Joe Budden-related beef]... If he ain't die, don't give me no f***ing update. If it ain't a flatline on that b***h-a** n***a... Hit me when he's on the way to the morgue... Yes, I hate him that much."

Rory & DJ Akademiks Beef

For those unaware, DJ Akademiks and Rory's beef has lasted years, and goes all the way back to the latter's spot on The Joe Budden Podcast. They clashed a lot over their hip-hop coverage and differing perspectives, which eventually led to a personal conflict between them.

We will see if Farrell responds to Ak's latest shots or just lets them slide while focusing on recovery. During such a difficult time, outside hate can either rile folks up again or make them realize they have bigger things to worry about.