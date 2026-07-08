Joe Budden Reacts To Former Co-Host Rory Farrell's Health Scare

Joe Budden and Rory Farrell used to be co-hosts on The Joe Budden Podcast, alongside Mal and producer Parks. However, a few years ago, the group had a falling out, which led to a whole new cast for Budden's podcast. Meanwhile, Rory and Mal branched out to make their own show, New Rory & Mal.

On Tuesday, Farrell returned to New Rory & Mal after a brief hiatus. It was here that he revealed he had suffered multiple strokes. It is a terrifying admission that shocked fans on social media. He subsequently went into surgery, and he is still receiving tests to make sure that he is out of the woods.

Word has made its way throughout the internet over the past 24 hours, and naturally, Joe Budden heard the news. On The Joe Budden Podcast this morning, the retired rapper gave his reaction to the news. As you will hear, Ice, Parks, and Flip were all fairly shaken up by the revelation.

Joe Budden Wishes Rory Well

Budden said that he is sending well wishes Rory's way. Over the past couple of years, Joe has actually gotten back on good terms with Farrell and has even teased a potential reunion. That said, it should come as no surprise that Budden only had positive things to say in this instance.

This subsequently led to a broader conversation about health, wellness, and making sure that you are up to date on your check-ups. Ice, in particular, was quick to point out that he is always keeping his health in check.

As Farrell noted on New Rory & Mal, men oftentimes refuse to go to the hospital out of pride. Needless to say, his story should be a warning about why going to the hospital is non-negotiable.