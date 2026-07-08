Joe Budden Reacts To Former Co-Host Rory Farrell's Health Scare

BY Alexander Cole
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Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Rory Farrell recently revealed his frightening experience with multiple strokes, and his former co-host Joe Budden weighed in.

Joe Budden and Rory Farrell used to be co-hosts on The Joe Budden Podcast, alongside Mal and producer Parks. However, a few years ago, the group had a falling out, which led to a whole new cast for Budden's podcast. Meanwhile, Rory and Mal branched out to make their own show, New Rory & Mal.

On Tuesday, Farrell returned to New Rory & Mal after a brief hiatus. It was here that he revealed he had suffered multiple strokes. It is a terrifying admission that shocked fans on social media. He subsequently went into surgery, and he is still receiving tests to make sure that he is out of the woods.

Word has made its way throughout the internet over the past 24 hours, and naturally, Joe Budden heard the news. On The Joe Budden Podcast this morning, the retired rapper gave his reaction to the news. As you will hear, Ice, Parks, and Flip were all fairly shaken up by the revelation.

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Joe Budden Wishes Rory Well

Budden said that he is sending well wishes Rory's way. Over the past couple of years, Joe has actually gotten back on good terms with Farrell and has even teased a potential reunion. That said, it should come as no surprise that Budden only had positive things to say in this instance.

This subsequently led to a broader conversation about health, wellness, and making sure that you are up to date on your check-ups. Ice, in particular, was quick to point out that he is always keeping his health in check.

As Farrell noted on New Rory & Mal, men oftentimes refuse to go to the hospital out of pride. Needless to say, his story should be a warning about why going to the hospital is non-negotiable.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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