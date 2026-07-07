Rory Farrell From "New Rory & Mal" Reveals He Suffered Multiple Strokes

Rory Farrell is speaking out following a horrific health scare that took place a couple of weekends ago. The New Rory & Mal co-host revealed that while attempting to attend the Jay-Z pop-up in Dumbo, he suffered multiple strokes, without truly understanding what was going on.

Farrell began his story on today's podcast by revealing how he started to get dizzy, which he mistook for a bout of vertigo. Subsequently, things continued to get worse for Farrell as he began projectile vomiting, all while not being able to move his limbs.

Eventually, Farrell sat in his car until the symptoms subsided. From there, he went to the Jay-Z event, although he doesn't remember a thing. Over the next couple of days, he continued to suffer more strokes, although he continued to mistake his symptoms for something else.

Once he went to the hospital, it was revealed that he had, indeed, suffered multiple strokes. He then went in for surgery and has been on the mend ever since.

Rory Farrell Reveals His Experience

Farrell is keeping his spirits high throughout all of this. During the episode, he was consistently cracking jokes, noting that the MRI machine sounded like Frank Ocean's BLONDE. It was a humorous observation, especially for someone dealing with such a horrific situation.

Ultimately, the message of the story was to go and get checked out when you're going through something. Men can oftentimes be stubborn as it pertains to their health. Farrell acknowledges that he should have gone to the hospital as soon as the first stroke took place.

We hope Rory continues to get better over the coming days and weeks.