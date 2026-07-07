Rory Farrell From "New Rory & Mal" Reveals He Suffered Multiple Strokes

BY Alexander Cole
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Lil Wayne In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Rory Farrell attends Lil Wayne In Concert at The Apollo Theater on April 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Rory Farrell revealed his harrowing experience after suffering a stroke while trying to attend the Jay-Z Pop-Up.

Rory Farrell is speaking out following a horrific health scare that took place a couple of weekends ago. The New Rory & Mal co-host revealed that while attempting to attend the Jay-Z pop-up in Dumbo, he suffered multiple strokes, without truly understanding what was going on.

Farrell began his story on today's podcast by revealing how he started to get dizzy, which he mistook for a bout of vertigo. Subsequently, things continued to get worse for Farrell as he began projectile vomiting, all while not being able to move his limbs.

Eventually, Farrell sat in his car until the symptoms subsided. From there, he went to the Jay-Z event, although he doesn't remember a thing. Over the next couple of days, he continued to suffer more strokes, although he continued to mistake his symptoms for something else.

Once he went to the hospital, it was revealed that he had, indeed, suffered multiple strokes. He then went in for surgery and has been on the mend ever since.

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Rory Farrell Reveals His Experience

Farrell is keeping his spirits high throughout all of this. During the episode, he was consistently cracking jokes, noting that the MRI machine sounded like Frank Ocean's BLONDE. It was a humorous observation, especially for someone dealing with such a horrific situation.

Ultimately, the message of the story was to go and get checked out when you're going through something. Men can oftentimes be stubborn as it pertains to their health. Farrell acknowledges that he should have gone to the hospital as soon as the first stroke took place.

We hope Rory continues to get better over the coming days and weeks.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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