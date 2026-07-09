Jason Lee Sparks Backlash Over Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Megan Thee Stallion's name has a way of pulling old debates back into the spotlight, even when she isn't the one driving the conversation. That's exactly what happened this week after Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee questioned the rapper's dating history during an appearance on The Truth After Dark Podcast, touching off another wave of criticism across social media despite Megan making no public comments about the discussion.
Lee argued that the pattern of Megan's past relationships deserved closer scrutiny, suggesting she shares responsibility for the public fallout surrounding several of them. "Tory Lanez is in jail for shooting you, now Klay Thompson is the bad guy. Every guy you date is the bad guy? You are the common denominator," he said. The clip spread quickly online, with supporters and critics once again dividing over Lee's remarks and the broader narrative surrounding Megan's personal life.
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The reaction also revived a familiar conversation. Lee has criticized Megan on multiple occasions over the past several years, while also saying he doesn't have any animosity toward her. His latest comments were embraced by longtime critics of the Houston rapper, many of whom revisited old grievances despite Megan not publicly responding to Lee or engaging in the renewed debate.
For Megan, the latest viral moment reflects a pattern that has followed her well beyond the courtroom and into her personal life. Whether the discussion centers on her music, relationships, or legal battles, public conversations about the Grammy-winning rapper often continue without her participation. This time was no different, as a podcast clip quickly evolved into another round of online discourse.
Check out the clips of Jason Lee below, along with a few reactions.