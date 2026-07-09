Jason Lee Sparks Backlash Over Megan Thee Stallion Comments

A few comments from Jason Lee were enough to get people talking about Megan Thee Stallion's relationships all over again.

For Megan, the latest viral moment reflects a pattern that has followed her well beyond the courtroom and into her personal life. Whether the discussion centers on her music, relationships, or legal battles, public conversations about the Grammy-winning rapper often continue without her participation. This time was no different, as a podcast clip quickly evolved into another round of online discourse.

The reaction also revived a familiar conversation. Lee has criticized Megan on multiple occasions over the past several years, while also saying he doesn't have any animosity toward her. His latest comments were embraced by longtime critics of the Houston rapper, many of whom revisited old grievances despite Megan not publicly responding to Lee or engaging in the renewed debate.

Lee argued that the pattern of Megan's past relationships deserved closer scrutiny, suggesting she shares responsibility for the public fallout surrounding several of them. " Tory Lanez is in jail for shooting you, now Klay Thompson is the bad guy. Every guy you date is the bad guy? You are the common denominator," he said. The clip spread quickly online, with supporters and critics once again dividing over Lee's remarks and the broader narrative surrounding Megan's personal life.

Megan Thee Stallion 's name has a way of pulling old debates back into the spotlight, even when she isn't the one driving the conversation. That's exactly what happened this week after Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee questioned the rapper's dating history during an appearance on The Truth After Dark Podcast, touching off another wave of criticism across social media despite Megan making no public comments about the discussion.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.