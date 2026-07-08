Prosecutors Double Down On Keeping AllStar JR Behind Bars

The legal fight over AllStar JR's pretrial release continues as prosecutors argue he should remain in custody.

Although the federal charge before the court is possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, prosecutors have also pointed to the rapper's alleged conduct after the shooting as evidence he should remain detained. In the reported filing, they cite social media posts they say encouraged followers to participate in a "Ben10 Challenge," which allegedly mocked the victim, along with a music video they claim glorified the shooting.

The filing is the latest exchange in an ongoing disagreement between prosecutors, who believe the original ruling should remain in place, and defense attorneys, who argue that evidence was never presented during the initial detention hearing. AllStar JR's legal team has also sought additional time to review discovery, investigate the case, meet with their client, and determine whether the matter can be resolved before trial. These requests ultimately led to the trial being postponed until Aug. 31.

The legal fight over whether AllStar JR should remain behind bars continued this week as federal prosecutors urged a judge to reject the rapper's latest request for pretrial release. With his trial now scheduled for the end of August rather than early July, both sides continue to battle over whether he should remain in custody while his legal team prepares its defense.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.