Prosecutors Double Down On Keeping AllStar JR Behind Bars

The legal fight over whether AllStar JR should remain behind bars continued this week as federal prosecutors urged a judge to reject the rapper's latest request for pretrial release. With his trial now scheduled for the end of August rather than early July, both sides continue to battle over whether he should remain in custody while his legal team prepares its defense.
In a new court filing, per Complex, prosecutors argued that AllStar JR, born Jeremy Christopher Ford, failed to present a compelling reason to revisit an earlier detention ruling issued in Detroit before the case was transferred to Texas.
"Defendant represents a clear danger to public safety that cannot be reasonably mitigated by any condition or combination of conditions this Court can craft," prosecutors wrote. They also disputed the defense's claim that additional evidence justified another detention hearing. They reportedly argued there is "no new information" that was unavailable when the original detention decision was made.
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The Rapper Faces An Uphill Battle
The filing is the latest exchange in an ongoing disagreement between prosecutors, who believe the original ruling should remain in place, and defense attorneys, who argue that evidence was never presented during the initial detention hearing. AllStar JR's legal team has also sought additional time to review discovery, investigate the case, meet with their client, and determine whether the matter can be resolved before trial. These requests ultimately led to the trial being postponed until Aug. 31.
Meanwhile, the federal case stems from an April shooting outside Confessions Restaurant in Houston. Prosecutors allege AllStar JR picked up a firearm after several men attempted to rob him and fired multiple shots, striking fellow rapper NBA Ben10 and allegedly leaving him with irreversible paralysis.
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Although the federal charge before the court is possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, prosecutors have also pointed to the rapper's alleged conduct after the shooting as evidence he should remain detained. In the reported filing, they cite social media posts they say encouraged followers to participate in a "Ben10 Challenge," which allegedly mocked the victim, along with a music video they claim glorified the shooting.
A judge has not yet ruled on the government's latest filing or whether AllStar JR will remain in federal custody while awaiting trial. As the case moves toward its new August trial date, the dispute over his detention remains one of the most closely watched issues in the proceedings.