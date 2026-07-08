Prosecutors Double Down On Keeping AllStar JR Behind Bars

BY Erika Marie
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All Star Jr "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Allstar Jr. during The "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The legal fight over AllStar JR's pretrial release continues as prosecutors argue he should remain in custody.

The legal fight over whether AllStar JR should remain behind bars continued this week as federal prosecutors urged a judge to reject the rapper's latest request for pretrial release. With his trial now scheduled for the end of August rather than early July, both sides continue to battle over whether he should remain in custody while his legal team prepares its defense.

In a new court filing, per Complex, prosecutors argued that AllStar JR, born Jeremy Christopher Ford, failed to present a compelling reason to revisit an earlier detention ruling issued in Detroit before the case was transferred to Texas.

"Defendant represents a clear danger to public safety that cannot be reasonably mitigated by any condition or combination of conditions this Court can craft," prosecutors wrote. They also disputed the defense's claim that additional evidence justified another detention hearing. They reportedly argued there is "no new information" that was unavailable when the original detention decision was made.

Read More: AllStar JR's Federal Trial For Allegedly Shooting NBA Ben10 Delayed

The Rapper Faces An Uphill Battle

The filing is the latest exchange in an ongoing disagreement between prosecutors, who believe the original ruling should remain in place, and defense attorneys, who argue that evidence was never presented during the initial detention hearing. AllStar JR's legal team has also sought additional time to review discovery, investigate the case, meet with their client, and determine whether the matter can be resolved before trial. These requests ultimately led to the trial being postponed until Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, the federal case stems from an April shooting outside Confessions Restaurant in Houston. Prosecutors allege AllStar JR picked up a firearm after several men attempted to rob him and fired multiple shots, striking fellow rapper NBA Ben10 and allegedly leaving him with irreversible paralysis.

Read More: Shawn Cotton Reacts To "Petty" AllStar JR's Arrest Over NBA Ben 10 Shooting

Although the federal charge before the court is possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, prosecutors have also pointed to the rapper's alleged conduct after the shooting as evidence he should remain detained. In the reported filing, they cite social media posts they say encouraged followers to participate in a "Ben10 Challenge," which allegedly mocked the victim, along with a music video they claim glorified the shooting.

A judge has not yet ruled on the government's latest filing or whether AllStar JR will remain in federal custody while awaiting trial. As the case moves toward its new August trial date, the dispute over his detention remains one of the most closely watched issues in the proceedings.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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