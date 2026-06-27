AllStar JR's Federal Trial For Allegedly Shooting NBA Ben10 Delayed

AllStar JR dropped a lot of alleged shots at NBA Ben10 and others on wax and on social media after an alleged Houston restaurant shooting that left Ben paralyzed. Now, he must answer for the alleged crime in court, although he will now have to wait a little longer before he learns his fate.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by Complex, a Texas court delayed AllStar's trial from July 7 to August 31 of 2026. The new order from Judge George C. Hanks Jr. reportedly emerged Tuesday (June 23) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

JR's lawyer John M. Helms had reportedly asked the court to add 60 days to the federal firearm case in order to prepare their defense. This is for purposes of reviewing discovery, further investigation into the restaurant altercation, client meetings, and to see if they can work something out before heading to trial.

Since prosecutors didn't oppose the request, Judge Hanks Jr. pushed it forward. Helms also reportedly claimed AllStar JR is still waiting on further discovery evidence, as the government reportedly only gave him one piece of security footage. The attorney also reportedly brought up another aggravated assault case in Texas that could complicate the case, and posited the defense would need to raise a necessity or justification argument.

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AllStar JR Shooting

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Allstar Jr. during The "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

For those unaware, prosecutors accused AllStar JR of shooting NBA Ben10, but the case did not start like this. While Internet gossip and social media activity connected the names, the federal case against the Detroit rapper initially only concerned charges of possessing a gun as a person with a felony history.

However, he now faces a state charge of aggravated assault causing traumatic spinal injury in Harris County, Texas. Prosecutors also claimed AllStar's "Mob United" track and social media taunts made reference to the incident and mocked the victims.