AllStar JR's Federal Trial For Allegedly Shooting NBA Ben10 Delayed

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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AllStar JR Trial Shooting NBA Ben10 Delayed
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Allstar JR attends EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys at EDEN Sunset on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for EMPIRE)
AllStar JR's attorney John M. Helms reportedly asked the court for more time to prepare his client's defense.

AllStar JR dropped a lot of alleged shots at NBA Ben10 and others on wax and on social media after an alleged Houston restaurant shooting that left Ben paralyzed. Now, he must answer for the alleged crime in court, although he will now have to wait a little longer before he learns his fate.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by Complex, a Texas court delayed AllStar's trial from July 7 to August 31 of 2026. The new order from Judge George C. Hanks Jr. reportedly emerged Tuesday (June 23) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

JR's lawyer John M. Helms had reportedly asked the court to add 60 days to the federal firearm case in order to prepare their defense. This is for purposes of reviewing discovery, further investigation into the restaurant altercation, client meetings, and to see if they can work something out before heading to trial.

Since prosecutors didn't oppose the request, Judge Hanks Jr. pushed it forward. Helms also reportedly claimed AllStar JR is still waiting on further discovery evidence, as the government reportedly only gave him one piece of security footage. The attorney also reportedly brought up another aggravated assault case in Texas that could complicate the case, and posited the defense would need to raise a necessity or justification argument.

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AllStar JR Shooting
All Star Jr "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Allstar Jr. during The "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

For those unaware, prosecutors accused AllStar JR of shooting NBA Ben10, but the case did not start like this. While Internet gossip and social media activity connected the names, the federal case against the Detroit rapper initially only concerned charges of possessing a gun as a person with a felony history.

However, he now faces a state charge of aggravated assault causing traumatic spinal injury in Harris County, Texas. Prosecutors also claimed AllStar's "Mob United" track and social media taunts made reference to the incident and mocked the victims.

The Houston restaurant altercation at the center of this seemed to spark with an attempted robbery attempt on JR at the hands of multiple individuals. We will see what conclusion the court lands on after trial begins on August 31 of this year.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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