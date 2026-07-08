Jeremy Christopher Ford

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Prosecutors Double Down On Keeping AllStar JR Behind Bars
The legal fight over AllStar JR's pretrial release continues as prosecutors argue he should remain in custody.
By
Erika Marie
July 08, 2026