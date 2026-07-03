Soulja Boy's $4 Million Judgment Keeps Growing As Interest Adds More Than $1,000 Per Day

Soulja Boy's multimillion-dollar legal debt is only getting more expensive. According to TMZ, the rapper now owes an additional $1,165 in interest every day as a nearly $4 million judgment against him continues to go unpaid. Court documents reportedly show the balance is steadily increasing. Meanwhile, his former assistant and ex-girlfriend continues efforts to collect what she's owed.

The judgment stems from a civil trial earlier this year in which a jury found Soulja Boy liable for sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and several other claims brought by the woman. The former assistant, whose identity is concealed under the "Jane Doe" name, originally filed her lawsuit in 2021. The lawsuit alleged that what began as a romantic relationship eventually turned abusive, with the jury ultimately siding in her favor.

It was revealed in court that the plaintiff had worked as Soulja Boy's personal assistant 2019 and 2020. Jane Doe cried as her lawyer, Ronald Zambrano made his closing arguments that ultimately won the case. “He raped her, he punched her, he kicked her, he cut her. Picked up and then slammed her, choked her, left bruises from squeezing her arm, he grabbed her head by a mirror and said, ‘No one will love you,’” Zambrano alleged. "He pointed a Draco gun at her, he locked her in a room. Threatened her family, threatened her, denied her food," he continued.

Soulja Boy has consistently denied the allegations.

Read More: Soulja Boy Dodges Questions About Kidnapping And Sexual Assault Case

Soulja Boy's Interest Is Increasing Every Day

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Soulja Boy attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The financial consequences have only escalated since the verdict. As HotNewHipHop previously reported, the plaintiff has been pursuing multiple avenues to recover the money. Including an effort to have Soulja Boy's music royalties and residual income sold to help satisfy the judgment. With interest continuing to accrue daily, the amount owed has now grown well beyond the original award.

The case marks one of several legal issues Soulja Boy has faced in recent years. Although the rapper remains active on social media and continues releasing music independently, his legal troubles have frequently overshadowed his career. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing throughout the proceedings, but the civil judgment remains in place.