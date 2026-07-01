Lil Uzi Vert Sues Rehab Employee For Alleged Secret Recording Of Treatment

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Lil Uzi Vert Sues Rehab Employee Secret Recording Treatment
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; American Rapper Lil Uzi Vert before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Lil Uzi Vert also sued the rehabilitation center itself, Oro House Recovery Centers, and the employee's underage nephew.

Lil Uzi Vert went to rehab in 2022, an experience they spoke positively on in the years since. But it looks like there were some unintended consequences they must now challenge in court. According to People, the rapper sued Oro House Recovery Centers (OHRC) due to an employee allegedly secretly recording and disseminating one of their confidential treatment sessions.

The lawsuit against OHRC's Acadia Malibu, employee Lynn Tumpa, and her underage nephew initially surfaced in June of 2024. It accused the latter two of unlawfully recording Uzi and releasing the footage online, pointing to alleged violations of federal law, state law, and OHRC policies, procedures, and obligations.

Tumpa allegedly "secretly and illegally recorded a segment of her session" with them and shared it with her nephew. The footage allegedly hit the Internet in February and April of 2024, although the specific culprit is unclear. In the lawsuit, the Philly MC's lawyers claimed "Tumpa was the source and disseminated the Video online, either directly or indirectly."

On the other hand, the accusations against OHRC accuse them of breach of contract under the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act; negligence regarding hiring, supervision, and/or retention; intrusion of private affairs; breaching fiduciary duty; and violating invasion of privacy statues by illegally recording confidential communications.

Tumpa, her nephew, and OHRC face allegations of intentionally and negligently inflicting emotional distress and invasion of privacy by disclosing private facts publicly. Lil Uzi Vert seeks compensatory, statutory, and punitive damages in a trial setting.

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Lil Uzi Vert's Lawsuit
Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April
Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 19, 2024. Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per a June 23 filing, Los Angeles County Court denied the codefendants' request to depose the Vans collaborator in California. On June 9, Uzi expressed their wish for a New York deposition since they live there. Otherwise, a videoconference deposition is also on the cards.

"A non-resident party may be compelled to attend a deposition within the United States and within 75 miles of the residence or a business office of a deponent," court documents from L.A. County Court on June 23 reportedly read. The court declined issuing monetary sanctions.

"The Court reached the right decision here," Uzi's lawyer David Moreno reportedly stated to PEOPLE. "We look forward to taking this case to trial."

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Very may be dropping soon. We will see if there are any lyrical references to this situation or to their addiction recovery in general.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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