Kanye West Nears Settlement In Ex-Assistant's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Nearly two years after Lauren Pisciotta first filed suit against Kanye West, the long-running legal battle appears to be nearing its conclusion. Attorneys for both sides reportedly told a Los Angeles judge this week that they have reached a settlement in principle, signaling that one of the rapper's most closely watched civil cases could soon be resolved if a final agreement is completed.
According to court records obtained by Complex, the parties informed the court they participated in mediation earlier this month and have since agreed to the framework of a settlement. As a result, an upcoming hearing has been taken off the court's calendar while both sides reportedly work to finalize the remaining details. They are expected to return to court in late September if additional proceedings are necessary.
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The Basis Of Pisciotta's Lawsuit
Pisciotta originally sued Ye in 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and wrongful termination following her time working as his assistant. She later expanded the lawsuit to include additional allegations, including sexual assault, battery, and sex trafficking. A text from West reportedly reads: "See my problem is I be wanting to f*ck but then after I f*ck I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f*cked while I'm f*cking them. Then I want her to cheat on me..."
Ye has denied the claims throughout the case. The proposed settlement in principle does not constitute an admission of liability by either party. If finalized, the agreement would bring one of the most high-profile civil lawsuits surrounding the artist to a close.