Kanye West Nears Settlement In Ex-Assistant's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

BY Erika Marie
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May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in
May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A Los Angeles judge was told Kanye West and his former assistant have agreed to settle the lawsuit in principle following mediation.

Nearly two years after Lauren Pisciotta first filed suit against Kanye West, the long-running legal battle appears to be nearing its conclusion. Attorneys for both sides reportedly told a Los Angeles judge this week that they have reached a settlement in principle, signaling that one of the rapper's most closely watched civil cases could soon be resolved if a final agreement is completed.

According to court records obtained by Complex, the parties informed the court they participated in mediation earlier this month and have since agreed to the framework of a settlement. As a result, an upcoming hearing has been taken off the court's calendar while both sides reportedly work to finalize the remaining details. They are expected to return to court in late September if additional proceedings are necessary.

Read More: Kanye West Goes Off On Ex-Assistant Lauren Pisciotta In New Rant: "She Smelled Funny"

The Basis Of Pisciotta's Lawsuit

Pisciotta originally sued Ye in 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and wrongful termination following her time working as his assistant. She later expanded the lawsuit to include additional allegations, including sexual assault, battery, and sex trafficking. A text from West reportedly reads: "See my problem is I be wanting to f*ck but then after I f*ck I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f*cked while I'm f*cking them. Then I want her to cheat on me..."

Ye has denied the claims throughout the case. The proposed settlement in principle does not constitute an admission of liability by either party. If finalized, the agreement would bring one of the most high-profile civil lawsuits surrounding the artist to a close.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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