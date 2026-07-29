Kanye West Avoids Trial After Settling Former Assistant's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

It’s been quite the year for Kanye West, who has been working diligently to try and repair his public image. However, behind the scenes, it wasn’t just about trying to apologize for the wildly insensitive and racist remarks he made. His former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, sued him for sexual harassment in 2024. But according to court documents filed in Los Angeles, the two have now reached a settlement in the case.

Per TMZ, the parties reached an unconditional settlement on July 23. The filing states that a formal request to dismiss the case will be submitted within 45 days of the agreement. Financial terms and any other conditions of the settlement have not been made public, and neither side has commented on the resolution.

Pisciotta alleged she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment during her employment before ultimately being dismissed. Her complaint accused Kanye West of sending numerous explicit text messages, photos, and videos, including graphic sexual fantasies that she said created a hostile work environment. In one text, he allegedly wrote, “See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***** while I'm f****** them. Then I want her to cheat on me."

Moreover, the lawsuit also contained allegations of physical misconduct. Pisciotta claimed West inappropriately touched her during a hotel stay and alleged that he fell asleep during the encounter. In addition, she accused him of drugging her during a recording studio session that she said was co-hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Kanye West Settles Lawsuit