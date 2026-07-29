Kanye West Avoids Trial After Settling Former Assistant's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

BY Aron A.
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February 8, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards Show at the Staples Center.
February 8, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards Show at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Settlement terms remain confidential.

It’s been quite the year for Kanye West, who has been working diligently to try and repair his public image. However, behind the scenes, it wasn’t just about trying to apologize for the wildly insensitive and racist remarks he made. His former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, sued him for sexual harassment in 2024. But according to court documents filed in Los Angeles, the two have now reached a settlement in the case. 

Per TMZ, the parties reached an unconditional settlement on July 23. The filing states that a formal request to dismiss the case will be submitted within 45 days of the agreement. Financial terms and any other conditions of the settlement have not been made public, and neither side has commented on the resolution.

Pisciotta alleged she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment during her employment before ultimately being dismissed. Her complaint accused Kanye West of sending numerous explicit text messages, photos, and videos, including graphic sexual fantasies that she said created a hostile work environment. In one text, he allegedly wrote, “See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***** while I'm f****** them. Then I want her to cheat on me."

Moreover, the lawsuit also contained allegations of physical misconduct. Pisciotta claimed West inappropriately touched her during a hotel stay and alleged that he fell asleep during the encounter. In addition, she accused him of drugging her during a recording studio session that she said was co-hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

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Kanye West Settles Lawsuit

West has consistently denied the allegations made in the lawsuit. However, the lawsuit was not the first time West has faced allegations of sexual misconduct. In a separate claim, a woman named Jenn An accused the musician of sexually assaulting and physically assaulting her during an incident in 2010. West has denied previous allegations of misconduct.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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