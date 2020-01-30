Though he may have lost the Grammy award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for "The London" to DJ Khaled, John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle for "Higher," Young Thug still seemed to have a good time at music's biggest event on Sunday. However, it looks like the rapper is currently dealing with some health issues, as he shared a black-and-white photo on his Instagram story of himself in the hospital.

In the photo, which was posted by DJ Akademiks along with some prayers, Thugger is wearing a hospital bracelet on his hand and has an IV tube attached to him. He has some metal casts on his fingers, although there's no specific indication of what happened to his hand or if this is his only injury. Thug posted a similar mysterious photo of himself pierced with an IV back in September, with no explanation for what exactly happened to land him in the hospital. On that occasion, he at least included a caption, writing, "I think it's cause I'm still #1," referring to the chart position of his single, "So Much Fun," at the time. Thug ultimately revealed that he was doing fine, indicating that he'd had surgery but failing to specify what kind and for what reason.

At the moment, the severity of his current ailment is unknown, as is the time span that he'll remain in the hospital for, but hopefully the rapper will provide an update on his health status in due time. Stay tuned for updates.