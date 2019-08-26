With 131,000 copies sold in its first week, So Much Fun has become Young Thug's very first No. 1 -ranked project on the Billboard 200 chart. While 5,000 of the units were pure album sales, streaming expectedly dominated the figure, making it the most-streamed album of the week,

In total, Thugger's newest output has been streamed a total of 167.9 million times across the album's 9 tracks, making for the fifth-largest streaming week of the year and the second-largest streaming week for any hup-hop album. He finds himself bested only by juice WRLD whose Death Race For Love earned 176.4 million on-demand audio streams back in March,

The new delivery also mark's Young Thug's eighth consecutive top 40 album and his fifth effort in the top 10. It is joined by Super Slimey which peaked at No. 2, Beautiful Thugger Girls (No. 8), Jeffery (No. 8) and Slime Season 3 (No. 7).

Albert Urso/Getty Images

The No. 2 album of the week is reserved for Lionel Richie's Hello From Las Vegas project with clocks 65,000 equivalent album units, with nearly all being pure album sales, making it the highest-charting live album since Kenny Chesney's Live In NoNShoes Nation debuted at No, 1 in November.

At No. 3 the Quality Control: Control The Streets, Volume 2 compilation debuts at 63,000 equivalent album units, clocking the weeks' second-largest streaming activity sum with 82.6 million on-demand streams translating to 61,000 SEA units.

Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go remains stagnant at No. 4 with 43,000 units while Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations holds onto No. 5 with 39,000 units.

Lizzo moves back up to No. 6 with Cuz I Love You earning 35,000 units, now spending five nonconsecutive weeks in the slot. Chris Brown's Indigo slips to No. 7 with 32,000 units moved while Rick Ross' Port Of Miami 2 slips from No. 2 to No. 8 in its second weeks with 29,000 units. Khalid is steady at No. 9 with 27,000 units and closing things out is Shawn Mendes' self-titled debut which cracks the top 10 once more with 27,000.