Atlanta has no shortage of beloved Hip-Hop record labels, from the massive Coach K and Pierre "Pee" Thomas-led Quality Control Music to Lil Baby's burgeoning 4PF label. All of the various camps are well-known for their unique sounds and iconic chains, and one Atlanta record label that has made a major impact on the music industry is Young Stoner Life Records, more commonly referred to as YSL Records.

Led by Young Thug, YSL's roster includes Gunna, Lil Keed, Lil Duke, Yak Gotti, Strick, and a bevy of other artists. In the years since its inception, the label has earned mainstream and underground success, and now it has been revealed that several YSL artists have commemorated the team's accomplishments with new matching ink.

According to Complex, Young Thug, Gunna, and several other YSL artists have gotten matching "slatt" tattoos on their fingers. Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dennis Estrada is the man behind the ink, and he revealed that producer Wheezy has gotten the YSL Records lingo tatted on him as well.

Hopefully, these new matching "slatt" tattoos are an indication that Slime Language 2 and a bunch of other highly anticipated YSL releases will be arriving sooner than later. Young Thug recently teased a new album with a picture of his new ink, so fans will have to wait and see what YSL Records has in store.

