Nechie & Gunna Have A YSL Party In "Stackin It" Video

Nechie and Gunna drop off some slimey visuals.

Atlanta rapper Nechie is set on making a name for himself as an artist. A few days after dropping his new project Shady Baby -- which is executive produced by longtime friend and fellow Atlanta rapper Gunna -- Nechie is already back to work, sharing the music video to “Stackin It.”

Nechie shares the spotlight on “Stackin It” with Gunna, and its production is handled by Turbo and Wheezy, making it a true YSL collaboration. The song is also featured on his latest project, along with songs like “Like A Dream (feat. Lil Durk)” and “ESPN (with Yak Gotti).”

In the video, Nechie and Gunna both perform their verses in front of various YSL memorabilia, from a platinum plaque for So Much Fun to a gold plaque for Drip or Drown 2, as nauseating edits distort the colors in front of viewers eyes.

The video for “Stackin It” arrives shortly after our exclusive interview with the College Park artist, in which he discusses YSL Records, his friendship with Gunna, and the tragic circumstances that encouraged him to start rapping.

With more songs from Shady Baby that could still use video treatments and some potential involvement in Slime Language 2, fans should keep their eyes open and expect much more from Nechie in 2021.