Lil Keed is one of the most eclectic and popular artists coming out of Atlanta right now. Signed to Young Thug's YSL Records, the newly minted XXL Freshman has been making waves over the years with cult classics like Trapped On Cleveland and Long Live Mexico, but last year, fans go across the world got a better idea of who Keed is as an artist with the release of his first mainstream foray Trapped On Cleveland 2.

Lately, Lil Keed has recently been teasing the imminent release of Keed Talk To 'Em 2, and yesterday, the YSL artist took a break from hyping up his upcoming release to show some major lover to his mentor and fellow Cleveland Avenue native Young Thug. In a since vanished Instagram story post, the "Nameless" artist shared a picture of Thugger under a heartfelt caption that read, "My love 4life."

Some fans have questioned the nature of Keed's post and called the post sus, but the YSL camp and its affiliates, from Thug himself to frequent collaborator Lil Uzi Vert, have been known for sharing gushy, loving posts such as this one. Regardless, it's clear that Lil Keed is extremely appreciative of all that Young Thug has done for him and his career.

What are your thoughts about Lil Keed's loving shout-out?