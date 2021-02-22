Even bosses take an L from time to time. For Atlanta rapper Young Thug, that happened this weekend after his latest trip to one of the many casinos in Las Vegas, telling the world about the exorbitant amount of money that he lost.

It's not out of the ordinary for rappers to be a little irresponsible with their money, especially in Vegas, but Young Thug might have just hit a new low in his gambling career. While he's shown to be pretty successful in that area in the past, winning big at last year's Super Bowl, the YSL Records head honcho lost a lot of money over the weekend, betting away enough cash to buy a house and losing it all.

"Man, Vegas just won $800,000 from me, man," said Thugger on Instagram, clearly upset by how reckless he was. While many people are pointing out that $800,000 isn't that much money to Young Thug, you can tell in his tone that he knows it probably wasn't the best move to go so hard at the casino. At the end of the day, that money adds up, even for a multi-millionaire with Thug's wealth.

The rapper has recently been teasing the arrival of his upcoming compilation mixtape from YSL Records, Slime Language 2. The project was expected to drop last year but, after several release dates fell through the cracks, it looks like it'll be delivered in the coming weeks.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

