Young Thug has earned respect for his solo musical output, a discography that includes projects like Barter 6, Jeffery, Beautiful Thugger Girls, and his proper studio debut So Much Fun. And while not everyone has embraced what the eclectic rap chameleon has to offer, many have embraced him for the champion of originality that he is. As such, the anticipation for Young Thug's upcoming project, tentatively titled Punk though that's likely to have changed by now, has reached an all-time high.

Suzi Pratt/WireImage/Getty Images

Though Thug originally indicated that Punk would be arriving shortly after So Much Fun dropped in late 2019, he has since reevaluated his position. At the moment, it's altogether uncertain as to when he intends on dropping, though a recent Instagram post certainly suggests that he's looking to kick off a rollout. "Comment 100k SLATT’s if u want the album," he teases, inviting his fans to mobilize and voice their excitement, a request that was swiftly acquiesced.

It should be noted that there currently stands no indication that he's actually talking about Punk (or whatever it ends up being titled), as the YSL compilation album Slime Language 2 is also due for an imminent release. It's highly probable that we'll see that album arrive long before Thugger's next solo effort, as Slime Language 2 has already yielded a pair of singles in Young Thug, Gunna, & Yak Gotti's "Take It To Trial" and "GFU" with Yak Gotti, Yung Kayo, & Sheck Wes. Still, you'd think Thug would be eager to return to the fold with whatever he's been cooking -- either way, something is coming from the Atlanta rapper.