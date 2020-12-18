mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug, Gunna, & Yak Gotti Drop "Take It To Trial" Off Of "Slime Language 2"

Erika Marie
December 18, 2020 00:30
441 Views
33
7
InstagramInstagram
Instagram

Take It To Trial
Young Thug, Yak Gotti & Gunna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
65% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The three artists hype the forthcoming project with the release of this Wheezy-produced single.


Prepare yourself for yet another YSL takeover as the collective prepares for the release of Slime Language 2. There have been reports that the project, a sequel to the 2018 release of the same name, will hit streaming services soon. A release date for the forthcoming project has yet to be revealed, but that hasn't stopped Young Thug from hyping the album with what's reported to be its first release: "Take It To Trial."

Thugger, Gunna, and Yak Gotti come together as a Georgia trifecta on the Wheezy-produced single and star in the accompanying music video that was co-directed by Young Thug. Watch as Thugger flexes his skills behind the camera and make sure to let us know if you're looking forward to what Young Stoner Life has to offer on Slime Language 2.

Quotable Lyrics

YSL, slimy and shady, they ain't wavy like my clique (Wavy)
High-end alterations, did that European stitch
F*ck n*ggas get hit, I got me an opp list
I'm quick to switch topics, ah, no way I can snitch (No way)

[via]

Young Thug
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  3
  7
  441
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Thug Yak Gotti Gunna Slime Language 2
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Thug, Gunna, & Yak Gotti Drop "Take It To Trial" Off Of "Slime Language 2"
33
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject