Young Stoner Life, Yak Gotti, Yung Kayo, & Sheck Wes Link For "GFU"

Fans have been begging Young Thug for Slime Language 2, and after the rapper shared a brief clip of his "GFU" social media mention, many believed the album was on the way. However, hopes were dashed after Thugger hinted that "GFU" was a single, not associated with the release of an album just yet. Still, fans are excited to get more music from Thug and his YSL collective, and on Friday (January 29), he shared the track that hosts 300 Entertainment's Yak Gotti and YSL's Yung Kayo featuring Cactus Jack and G.O.O.D. Music's Sheck Wes.

Along with the single comes a high-energy visual where the rappers trade turns in the spotlight as they "get f*cked up." This may be a look into what we can expect from the looming, yet mysterious, Slime Language 2, so give "GFU" a few streams and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Then I go on to back in the days

Jump and rip your sh*t out like a page

We ain't like your n*gga 'cause my n*ggas paid

This sh*t too low Taurus, turn up the bass